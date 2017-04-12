Milwaukee surges to massive win over Chicago State, 15-1

The runs kept coming and coming for the Milwaukee baseball team, as they dismantled Chicago State Tuesday afternoon by a score of 15-1.

It was an explosion of the bats with the Panthers scoring in each inning from the fourth through eighth frames.

Cole Heili, Ian Ross and Joe Vyskocil all smacked home runs to headline the offensive showcase.

Ben Chally also had his fingerprints on the box score, going 3-for-4 on the day with a pair of runs scored.

All together, Milwaukee belted out a season-high 16 hits. They boasted strong plate discipline as well, earning 14 walks on the afternoon.

Head Coach Scott Doffek dished out compliments towards his players’ effectiveness at the plate.

“It was nice to have a day where we got contributions from up-and-down the lineup,” said Doffek. “It was great to have a chance to get everyone out on the field and hopefully will be the momentum we need to carry over into the league series this weekend with Youngstown.”

For the rest of the offense, Chip Kelly went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Daulton Varsho strung together a 3-for-3 performance with a double, triple and two RBI of his own. He drew three walks in his other plate appearances, extending his streak to 11 consecutive at-bats (6 hits/5 walks) on base.

Adam Reuss (2-3) collected the win, hurling the first two innings on a prearranged starting assignment. Chicago State picked up only one base hit against him, and he struck out three while walking none.

The Panthers will have their home opener this weekend after beginning the first 29 games on the road. They begin a three-game Horizon League series tomorrow afternoon, as action against Youngstown State starts at 3 p.m. at Henry Aaron Field.