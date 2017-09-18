Krahn’s two goals enough to topple No. 19 Marquette, 2-1

Add another accolade to what has already been a strong start to the season for the Milwaukee women’s soccer team. Sunday night offered another fantastic showing by the Panthers, as they downed No. 19 Marquette 2-1 at Engelmann Stadium.

Aubrey Krahn had her name all over the stat sheet, as her two goals were the leading force in the Black & Gold overcoming the Golden Eagles. Though Milwaukee’s shutout streak came to be no more, it did not dampen the group’s spirits, as they approached this game with a definitive mindset.

“The biggest thing, is we talked to the girls about coming out ready to play,” said Milwaukee Head Coach Troy Fabiano. “Obviously, being the crosstown rivalry, they were going to be ready, but they came out, we moved the ball and we put them under some pressure.”

Right out of the gates, the Panthers were swinging. A through ball was nearly punched in by Anna Smalley, but was denied by the Marquette goalkeeper. Then, after holding the Golden Eagles at bay on the defensive side of the field, Milwaukee went on the break and nearly broke through on a header from Cassidy Blanchard in the 11th minute.

Soon after, the Panthers would finally find the net. A corner kick delivered in by Jen Eberhardy found Blanchard deflected to Krahn who did not miss her opportunity.

The first half would end with the Milwaukee defense holding steady. Marquette would have their chances, but the Panthers back line was always there to instigate, keeping the visitors off the board.

After Maddie Tetzke nearly put the Panthers another goal to the good, Krahn finished the job. After Mackenzie Shill lifted a cross into the box, a Marquette defender headed it away, right to Krahn. She eventually put her foot to it and sailed it to the upper 90 of the right side of the goal, punching a 2-0 lead for the home squad. It eventually proved to be the game winner.

“The Marquette defender hit it right to me,” said Krahn. “I happened to get a touch on it and slide for it — and it went towards the goal.”

Jamie Kutey put an end to the scoreless streak put forth by Milwaukee goalkeeper Mallory Geurts in the 86th minute when her shot deflected off the bottom of the crossbar. However, the Panther defense would hold steady for the final four minutes and change, earning their first victory over a ranked opponent since knocking off then-No. 16 Missouri back in 2006.

The Panthers will set forth on the Horizon League schedule as play starts up this Saturday against UIC in Chicago. They will be searching to extend their unbeaten 10-game start to the 2017 campaign.