Offensive edge powers Milwaukee over Norse, 68-58

The Milwaukee men’s basketball team returned to the Panther Arena last night from a road stretch in a matchup against Northern Kentucky. The Panthers found a surge on offense for their first victory in the 2016-2017 Horizon League Conference, toppling the Norse 68-58.

Brock Stull led the Panthers with 18 points. Stull credits his teammates for making great plays.

“When you see me shooting the three, it’s basically based on Gus or Bryce, looking to the corner and throwing it,” said Brock. “So, it’s all on them. I just have to find a way to shoot it in.”

Cody Wichmann added 15 points, hitting 3-7 from the 3-point line.

Jeremiah Bell made contributions off the bench with 11 points in 25 minutes. Head Coach LaVall Jordan made several substitutions within the first half to get his guys going.

“It was good for us to have some energy off the bench,” Jordan said. Just the energy level from the bench and the focus and attention to detail was there. I tell them all the time, ‘We don’t need more than what we have in this room, but we need all of what we have in this room.’”

The first half was controlled early by Northern Kentucky, scoring the first four baskets and shooting the three while Milwaukee got two on the scoreboard. 17 points and 7 assists from Lavone Holland II helped NKU.

Milwaukee moved the ball well and tied the game 30-30 before the half. The Panthers forced two turnovers out of the half and converted on each. UWM executed on 15 second chance points in the second half.

Brett Prahl was key in the post with seven rebounds.

“I’m proud of Brett,” said Jordan. “He really defended well tonight.”

August Haas provided a spark for Milwaukee with five assists. Brock Stull hit a 3-pointer to pull away with a 10 point lead, the second largest lead of the game. The Panthers made a couple lay-ups before the final buzzer.

The men’s basketball team will be back at the Panther Arena tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. to face Wright State.