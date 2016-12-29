Panther Baby Race set for January 14

Alright folks, it’s time to tell your babies to get their game faces on and to begin their training now. Cue the Rocky music. The Milwaukee Athletics Department and Sendik’s Food Market are inviting parents to register their crawling infants for the inaugural Panther Baby Race. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 14 when the Panthers take on Wright State at the UWM Panther Arena.

The action will take place on the hardwood at halftime as the little ones crawl across the floor in their diapers and clash with one another to discover who the fastest baby in Milwaukee is.

Contestants will be contacted by Jan. 9. Each entrant will receive a spot in the race, along with four tickets to the game.

If you are interested in registering your speed demon, please fill out the “Enter to Win Form” below. All babies cannot exceed one year-old to be eligible to race. A minimum of nine babies will be selected. The grand prize is the “Ultimate Baby Package,” compliments of Sendik’s Food Markets.

To sign up for the baby race, please click here.