Panthers fall in double-OT to Penguins, 88-87

It truly was a back-and-forth game, as 20 lead changes were featured but the Milwaukee men’s basketball team was unable to get the final laugh against Youngstown State, as they fell in double-overtime 88-87.

With three minutes in regulation, Brock Stull sank a jump shot that knotted things up at 67 apiece. The Panthers would hold onto the lead from there until Cameron Morse put in a 35-footer with just 0.2 seconds on the clock to send the action to overtime. He would finish with a game-leading 33 points.

Following Morse’s big shot, the Penguins held too much momentum heading into overtime. The game was parallel at 76-76 on a basket by Bryce Nze at 2:09 mark. Things were evened up again following a pair of Brock Stull free throws with 1:22 remaining. Then, despite being down one and having to foul with seconds left, Youngstown State missed their final two free throws but Milwaukee’s last ditch effort of a half-court shot failed to go in, ending the night.

For the Panthers, Brock Stull led the way by padding the stat sheet. He put out a double-double, paired with a career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. He went 9-of-15 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Head Coach LaVall Jordan noted at his aggression as a big factor for the Panthers.

“I thought he attacked the right spots at the right times, and that is something that he is learning,” Jordan said. “I love the way he is progressing and growing as a player. It was big for him to have a night like that for our team.”

Jeremiah Bell played an integral role for Milwaukee as well, finishing with a season-high 16 points. Brett Prahl also finished in double-figures with 12 points along with five rebounds.

Bryce Nze concluded with a team-high eight boards and finished with six points and a duo of blocks.

Despite falling, Jordan said he is looking forward to the improvements that were gained from the action.

“Really proud of the group,” Jordan said. “There are a few things we have to make some adjustments on, but if we continue to play with that type of resilience, with that type of pride, then I like our chances. Their mentality is on-course for how we want to build the program.”

The Panthers will stay in Ohio as they hold a New Year’s afternoon matchup against Cleveland State. Gametime against the Vikings is set for 2:30 p.m. CST.