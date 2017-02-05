Panthers fall in OT to Flames, 105-100

The Panthers men’s basketball team was unable to prevail through overtime Saturday afternoon against the UIC Flames, with the final score being 105-100.

This is the fifth time that the Panthers have gone into overtime in this year’s conference. Milwaukee is 2-3 in overtime performances. Head Coach LaVall Jordan looks to managing time in extra time.

“At the end of the day, somebody has to lose,” said Jordan. “We’re still getting used to playing 45 minutes. That 45 minutes is high-level playing.”

45 minutes proved to be the right test on Saturday afternoon, as both young teams showcased a competitive bout. The Panthers made impressive scoring efforts throughout the game, outscoring the Flames on fast break points, second chance points and bench points.

Brock Stull yielded a career-high 30 point game and clinched the two free throws which forced the overtime.

“I just tried not to come up short,” Stull said on his thoughts during the crucial free throws.

UIC responded with clutch performances from guards Dominique Matthews and Tarkus Ferguson. K.J. Santos kept the Panthers on their heels with 5-of-6 from the 3-point line.

“They are a young team,” said Milwaukee Head Coach LaVall Jordan. “You look at guys like Ferguson who put up 25 tonight and realize that you will see him for four years because he’s only a freshman.”

Milwaukee kept up the pace and tied the game several times, but the Panthers could not gain a lead since a 3-pointer by Cody Wichmann in the opening minutes of the first half.

The men’s basketball team is now 4-8 in the last month of the conference before the championship tournament begins. The Panthers will return home on Feb. 18 to face in-state rivals Green Bay after a two game road trip.