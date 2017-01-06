Panthers roll past Flames, 88-65

The Milwaukee women’s basketball team kept rolling as they defeated UIC 88-65 Thursday evening at the UIC Pavilion.

Four players registered in double figures for the Panthers and it proved to be more than enough to stop the Flames.

Sierra Ford-Washington set the tone for the night by putting in a game-high 19 points tagged with five rebounds. Steph Kostowicz was one board away from yet another double-double, as she finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Things started rolling for the Panthers in the second quarter. Down 28-26, Jenny Lindner and Lizzie Odegard sank back-to-back 3-pointers, igniting a run for Milwaukee. Kostowicz then went on an 8-3 run of her own, which was then followed up by four points from Ford-Washington, making it 44-31 at the break.

The third quarter would not be any nicer to the Flames. Alexis Lindstrom and Bailey Farley connected on a duo of 3-pointers, which provided Milwaukee a 19 point lead with 5:25 remaining in the period. The Panthers would carry an 18 point lead heading into the fourth.

Lindstrom may not have made too big of an existence in the scoring column, but her impact was made elsewhere. In a game where she was facing pressure for the duration, she tallied eight assists compared to one turnover.

“That just shows unselfishness,” Head Coach Kyle Rechlicz said. “That selfless play is something we really pride ourselves on here. We have a bunch of scorers and the more we move the basketball and have to make their defense rotate the better we are offensively.”

Milwaukee hits the hardwood again this Saturday in a matchup against Valparaiso set for 1:30 p.m.