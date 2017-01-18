Panthers win big over Flames, 83-55

The Milwaukee women’s basketball team defeated the UIC Flames for the second time in this year’s Horizon League Conference last night at the Klotsche Center. The Panthers led most of the game by double digits and achieved a nearly 30 point victory.

“I felt like we did it defensively in the first half,” Head Coach Kyle Rechlicz said. “It was nice to see our players locking into our concepts and containing. We really wanted to contain. Offensively, we were just strong. We had 22 assists, I’d take that any night.”

Milwaukee started the game with a visible intensity. Alexis Lindstrom hit a long two just one minute into the game for the Panthers’ first points. Bailey Farley would follow with an and-1 and Jenny Lindner received great feeds in the paint. Lindner finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Lindstrom and Farley saw double-digit figures as well.

The Panthers rounded out their offense with a defensive effort that forced seven turnovers on UIC in the first half. Both teams got into foul trouble in the second half, with two of the starters for UIC fouling out.

UIC crashed the boards with 37 rebounds and 28 points in the paint and experienced a push from their point guard, Terri Bender. The Panthers continued to contain by executing on shot attempts from both the field goal and 3-point lines.

Jaye Two-Bears exploded from the 3-point line, giving the Panthers their first two threes after 10 attempts. Two-Bears came off the bench with eight points total.

Head Coach Kyle Rechlicz believes that her team will continue to play well in the conference.

“We are just playing really good basketball right now,” said Rechlicz. “We’re going on a five game road trip and I know we’ll be battle-tested, so we’ll see.”

The women’s basketball team travels just north of Milwaukee to Green Bay for the next game on Saturday. The game between the in-state rivals will be broadcast on Time Warner Cable Sports Channel.