Whether you’re an incoming student at UWM, a finals week survivor, or a seasoned resident of the city of Milwaukee, there’s always new and exciting events, shows, and festivals happening throughout the area during the Summer months. To make exploring the city of Milwaukee easier, here’s a list of must-sees:

1. Summerfest: It goes without saying that Summerfest deserves a top spot on any Milwaukeean’s bucket list. With this Summer being their 50th anniversary, the lineup is better than ever. Head to Summerfest grounds June 28-July 2 and July 4-July 9 to see acts such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Walk the Moon, Flume, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and more.

2. Chill on the Hill: The music doesn’t stop at Summerfest. The Bay View Neighborhood Association is home to Humboldt Park, which features an outdoor stage perfect for Summer concerts. Each year, residents of Milwaukee gather on the hillside to enjoy Chill on the Hill, a summer concert series featuring local musicians. The event runs each Tuesday evening June through August from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each week.

3. NEWaukee Night Market: The epitome of Milwaukee culture is embodied in the NEWaukee Night Market; music, beer, and food. Experience all Milwaukee has to offer through an open market setting with an abundance of food vendors, live art and music, and a beer garden. The NEWaukee Night Market The market is held on Wisconsin Ave between 2nd and 4th streets from 5-10pm one Wednesday a month from June through September.

4. PrideFest Milwaukee: Support the vibrant LGBT community in Milwaukee by attending PrideFest Milwaukee, one of the nation’s largest LGBT festivals. PrideFest is described as a “three-day outdoor party” held June 9-11 at Summerfest grounds, featuring live music, drag, and dance.

5. Jazz in the Park: Described as Milwaukee’s “favorite free, outdoor, summer music series,” head to Jazz in the Park every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. from June 1 to August 31 at Cathedral Park to get your fix of even more music and drink.

6. Bastille Days: It’s no secret that Milwaukee is a fan of all things festivals. Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s famous French festival and one of the nation’s largest French-themed celebrations takes place at Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park, July 13 – 16. The free four-day celebration attracts over 250,000 visitors to enjoy live music, food, and entertainment.

7. State Fair: Attending the State Fair is a must for any Wisconsinite or tourist alike. This year’s State Fair is set to take place August 3-13 with rides, all things fried food, music, and more.

8. Edelweiss Boat Cruise: Even if you’re a Milwaukee veteran, a boat tour is sure to get you in the summer mood. Highlighting Milwaukee’s best features and waterfront, Edelweiss offers boat tours throughout the entire summer.

9. Mitchell Park Conservatory (The Domes): Ever wonder what those silver domes are when you drive into Milwaukee? The Mitchell Park Conservatory Domes have become a staple to any Milwaukee travel guide, showing the incredible diversity of plant and animal life alike. The Conservatory features three domes to make it feel like you’re traveling the world; The Desert Dome, The Tropical Dome, and The Floral Dome.

10. Bradford and Atwater Beach: Finally, you can’t go wrong with simply hitting the beach during the Summer. Just a short walk from UWM, head to either Atwater or Bradford beach for great swimming locations, beach volleyball, and watercraft activities to make for a perfect summer day in Milwaukee.