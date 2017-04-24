Tales from the Third Eye: Reading Auras

Every living thing in this universe, including you and me, is surrounded by an aura.

An aura is an electromagnetic field that surrounds our bodies that responds to the vibration you project. It is the energy that is coming off our body as well as residing inside of us, while projecting beyond. The aura expands about three feet around the body, including above the head, and below our feet rooted into the Earth, very similar to a halo.

Auras are colored bands of sounds, lights, and vibrations, according to Psychic Library. Within our auras, are seven unique layers that each vibrate differently. These layers have diverse meanings and affect our emotions, thinking, actions, behaviors, and even our health. An individual’s aura tells what that person is feeling, thinking, what they’re personality is like, and their desires.

The layers are the following: the divine body, the spiritual body, the casual body, the mental body, the emotional astral body, etheric body, and the physical auric body.

According to The Mind Unleashed, “many energy healers believe that the aura contains information related to the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual body. They also believe that the information in the human aura can tell the state of health of the human body.”

The color of your aura all depends on the frequencies, your personal moods and personality traits, and your general state of being. The aura colors actually correspond with the chakra colors and are very similar in their descriptions. I will briefly discuss the most popular colors seen in someone’s aura, which is based off of multiple sources of reading I’ve done and individual experiences. Aura colors and their descriptions are intensely full of information, which makes it hard to self-diagnose yourself with a color. Therefor, I will discuss the most common themes of each most seen color. Personally, I am a violet child, which was found through a reading, research, and from many experiences around other spiritual beings.

Red Corresponds with the physical body Root Chakra Most dense color – which can either attract or repel worries and obsessions, anger, anxiety, and a willing to hold a grudge The deeper the red, the more grounded you are. Deeper reds also indicate you are strong, powerful, and realistic The lighter the red, the more outgoing and creative you are

Orange Sacral chakra Sexual health and desires Creativity Strong emotions Can be an imature and dishonest person A vibrate orange indicates a healthy ego A person with an orange aura is very excitable with a bubbly social nature to them

Yellow Solar plexus chakra Life center and force of your body A yellow aura means you are an outgoing, positive, and energetic person Represents someone going through a spiritual awakening Holds a lot of inspiration, intelligence, and optimism Yellows are very playful, spontaneous, and just overall fun to be around

Green Heart Chakra Very nurturing person Rooted to the Earth (loving the outdoors) Happiness and joy Has a “big heart” Loves animals, nature, and all people Okay with change Might work in a health industry or be a teacher Greens enjoy helping people and leading

Blue Throat Chakra Very honest people A pure blue aura means seeing things clearly and being able to understand quickly Strong communication skills Inspiring to other people Clear-minded and knows exactly what they want Powerful intuition

Indigo Third eye chakra Highly spiritual awakened person Understands complexed concepts Deep feelings Huge, open mind Good intuition Can pick up on feelings and thoughts of others Inspire others to be more sensible and awaked Deep inner knowing Strong morality for all life

Violet Crown chakra The most sensitive and wisest of the colors Extra sensory perceptions May have psychic abilities Visionaries of the world Either are or close to experiencing a state of equilibrium and open awareness Extremely creative and artistic (in different or all forms of the definition) “Magical” people

Lavender A different type of purple (might be a mix of violet and indigo) High up in the crown chakra Strong imagination Powerful intuition Daydreamer Etheric

Silver Very rare aura color Can be confused with white – but it isn’t! Very similar to the qualities of the green aura Can manifest things quickly into the physical realm Abundance – spiritual and physical The brighter the silver – the more money this person might have or can indicate how awakened they are

White Extremely spiritually awakened and highly enlightened Jesus, Buddha, Muhammed – all would’ve had a white aura Purity – pure light. Highly advanced spiritual teachers The craziest fact? Everyone has the potential to raise their vibration high enough to become a bright white light! Could reflect other energy

Gold Protective Very wise Has a strong spiritual guidance An individual built up by spiritual guides Contains a strong relationship with their spiritual guide(s)

Rainbow The most rare aura Mostly only reiki masters have this If you believe in reincarnation- this could indicate a pure, fresh soul (first time on Earth) Haven’t been tainted by Earth yet – extremely pure and connected

Blacks, Browns, Greys, etc. Dark colors in the aura include dark brown, black, grey, and even normal colors such as a mudded down green, etc. This aura means this individual is drawing in all the negative energy they are surrounded by or contain Negative spirits in your aura need to be cleanse Could indicate you won’t let go of the negative experiences polluting your energy fields Thinking negatively all the time Overall bad vibes!



So how can you see and read auras? It is a process that we can teach ourselves through meditation and similar practices. For others, they naturally possess the ability of experiencing seeing auras. Truthfully, we never actually see what our aura is, but we luckily can see the colors.

A way to teach yourself to see auras is to start sensing. Having a strong keen sense will help you achieve many things as a spiritual being because you are more aware of your feelings, thoughts, and actions. Sensing auras simply means paying closer attention to that “gut feeling” you get. This also means acknowledging the feelings you get when you are around people. You should literally be inhaling their presence.

Some people say it is easiest to see auras by focusing on the top of someone’s head and letting your eyes go out of focus by concentrating very hard. Remember – we all possess the ability to see auras. Don’t give up! Be extremely calm while focusing, because if you stress yourself out, your brain and eyes won’t be able to process the colors.

Some describe auras as paranormal, which if you’re searching for a book on auras in a book store, search in the paranormal section. Auras are NOT paranormal! We, as a human race, have an extremely limited understanding of the Universe and the nature we find ourselves in. Growing as a spiritual person and embarking on your spiritual journey will help raise your vibration to a frequency where you are free to experience this phenomenon, as well as plenty of other things.

A perk of being able to read someone’s aura is the ability to understand the person and their personality, thoughts, feelings, and so much more – before they even open their mouth! You see someone for who they are, which can help you as a healer and in many other aspects.

These colors may come and go and they might present themselves to you as an orb – a spark of energy in color that is there and then gone spontaneously. Orbs are completely different – but when you are first learning and gaining access to seeing auras, they might be mistaken for an orb.

Have you ever been hanging out with a friend and near them you see a flash of a color – blue, purple, green? You might have been seeing a flash of their aura! Don’t feel like you are crazy or out of your mind – you are being awakened.

Your aura is your spiritual signature! This is something you cannot fake, because it shows your naked soul and intentions. Embrace your aura, and remember – as we grow, manifest, and evolve through the Universe, so will our aura.