Bon Iver makes their return to Wisconsin to celebrate 10-years of hit album “For Emma, Forever Ago”

MILWAUKEE, November 15, 2017- Bon Iver’s debut album, “For Emma, Forever Ago,” will celebrate its 10-year anniversary at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 17, 2018. Justin Vernon and his band make their return to Milwaukee after the very first “For Emma, Forever Ago” show at the Pabst Theater in 2008.

The exclusive night dedicated specifically to Vernon’s fans, dubbed as “For Emma, Ten Year”, will feature “guests of old and new,” paying tribute to Bon Iver’s roots in Wisconsin as well as his impressive journey as a hit-indie artist. “For Emma, Ten Year,” is a one-time event happening only in Milwaukee and will be the first time Bon Iver has performed a setlist dedicated to the album in over 10 years.

Justin Barney, music director of local radio station 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and longtime supporter of Bon Iver, commented on the excitement behind the show after becoming a fan in 2008, “That winter he played at the Pabst Theater and I remember going to that show and it was so personal and real. After that the album really took off and became the legend that it has become, so it feels really special that he is coming back and playing “For Emma, Forever Ago” 10 years later at the Bradley Center.”

Bon Iver’s legacy album depicts a timeless display of the essence of Wisconsin, and will be rightfully performed in Vernon’s home state. “It just kind of felt like the album captured what it was like to be in Wisconsin in the winter. It was and still is deeply romantic, like our seasons can be,” Barney said.

Since writing “For Emma, Forever Ago” in an isolated cabin in the woods of Eau Claire, Justin Vernon has garnered a dedicated fanbase that has grown with him as an artist since the album’s release in 2008. Following the emergence of Bon Iver’s own curated music festival entitled Eaux Claires, “For Emma, Ten Year” will be a night devoted to the community behind Justin Vernon’s fellow Wisconsin residents. “There is something about it that is extra special because he is not doing this anywhere else,” Barney said. “He is doing this show one time and he is doing it in Wisconsin.

The night will also honor the hit-album by releasing a limited-edition reissue of “For Emma, Forever Ago” available on CD and LP that features new, exclusive artwork and an extensive essay written by Trever Hagen, a longtime friend and collogue of Bon Iver.

Tickets to the one-time honoring of “For Emma, Forever Ago” are available online and through phone at Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000, and in person at the BMO Harris Bradley Center Ticket office.

