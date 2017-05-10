Free “Pink” Yoga on Campus for Breast Cancer Awareness, May 12

A day free of classes for UWM students brings an opportunity to de-stress and get ready for finals. A free yoga session and resource fair will be held this Friday, May 12, 2017 on the UWM campus. Yoga will be held on the green space between the Klotsche Center and Sandburg Hall from 11am until 2pm. The resource fair will take place in the University Recreation Center (UREC). If it rains, the yoga session will be moved inside of the UREC.

The large-scale yoga session requires everyone to dress in pink in honor of Kohl’s Conversations for the Cure. For “Campus Study Day”, this event is designed to help students learn how to live a healthy lifestyle and practice self-care, meditation and relaxation. As for the resource fair, students can meet with a variety of vendors to find out how healthy lifestyle choices can reduce cancer risk.

Kohl’s Cares free program educates participants about breast health and encourages women to get regular breast health screenings and even offers free breast exams by UWM College of Nursing.

Hundreds of yoga participants are anticipated, dressed in pink, to encourage students and staff to take control of their health, especially at an early age.