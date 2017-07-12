Everything seems to be gluten free these days. Personally I’m not on the gluten free track, it’s not my style. Also, not to brag but my body can handle gluten…for now (it has some issues). For awhile my grandma had to be gluten free so for her sake I found a flourless chocolate cake recipe, figured it would be an annual dessert when her birthday rolled around not a crowd favorite.

I’d say I was wrong but my mouth is full of chocolate cake, which is, no joke one of the easiest things you can make. One might say it’s too easy for words.

This cake is impossibly delicious and incredibly dense. Whenever I go to people’s house for fancy dinners and the parentals are involved I volunteer to bring this cake because you should never show up empty handed.

You could do a quick google search for the recipe or you could click the link here which will lead you to the recipe I use. In case you’re too lazy to click the link all you need is: butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, honey, milk and vanilla extract.

I know the directions say to use a 9-inch spring pan, but this is an instance where you can use a 13-inch pan. Exciting I know, but you get more cake that way. Just make sure you grease that sucker up and use parchment paper.

Preheat the oven to three-seventyfive and start baking.

For the semi-sweet chocolate I’ll use a 12 oz bag of chocolate chips. The first eight ounces you melt with two sticks of butter. I’ll forewarn you now despite the lack of flour, due to the butter, sugar and chocolate it’s hard to say if this cake is healthier for you.

Transfer the chocolate and butter mixture to a bowl, add the sugar. Let the mixture cool a bit then add the eggs. I do it all at once because I’m a rebel like that and incredibly impatient. Sift the cocoa powder if you’re one of those people or just measure and throw it in like I do.

If you do sift then you can get away with mixing it by hand, if you don’t then pull out an electric mixer.

While the cake is baking you can make the glaze. Which is three tablespoons butter, four ounces chocolate chips which you once again melt together. Add a tablespoon of milk, a tablespoon of honey and however much vanilla extract you desire. Whenever I add vanilla extract I conveniently misplace the teaspoon.

Now I’ve mentioned before and I’ll say it again, but when making something for the first time or what seems like the fiftieth time when it comes to this cake, read the directions. I cannot stress this enough, because after rereading the directions I realized after the cake is cooled you’re supposed to flip it over onto a plate. That’s how you get the parchment paper off, who knew? Certainly not me.

Let the cake cool, FLIP IT, glaze it up and set in the fridge for at least an hour.

If you want to get fancy place raspberries in a decoration on top, maybe serve it with ice cream or just take it how it is and enjoy!