New donut shop to arrive near campus

What is now currently a vacated building that was once Gold Coast Subs, will soon be a new donut shop called Donut Squad set to open in late May. After speculation on the construction inside the vacant building, the shop has now pasted their logo on the windows to build anticipation.

Adding to the excitement, the shop is being opened by two University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduates, Bobby Kaid and Moe Dakwar. According to the shop’s Facebook page, the duo will be serving “Specialty donuts, ice cream sandwich donuts, and much more! Stay tuned!”

In addition to the highly anticipated specialty donuts, which have been a trend on social media in the recent months, Donut Squad will also be serving traditional donuts and coffee.

Donut Squad will open at 2264 N. Prospect Ave. in May in the former Gold Coast Subs storefront. With the close proximity to campus and other restaurant favorites such as Ian’s Pizza, Donut Squad is expected to be a hit among UWM students. Hours for the shop are set to run from 10:00 a.m to midnight daily.