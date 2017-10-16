Quin’s Packers Review: A long way forward with Rodgers out

Panic Level 5,000,000/10

Things that made Quin happy:

Receivers

Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, and Randall Cobb tried their hardest to help the unexperienced quarterback but Brett Hundley wasn’t given much time in the pocket to make throws. When he could pass it off, a lot of those throws were sloppy. One of Green Bay’s strengths beyond Aaron Rodgers is their receivers. The only problem is that is directly because of Aaron Rodgers. If the Packers want to keep the ship afloat, the receiving corps must carry Hundley for the rest of the season.

Defensive Line

On the other side of the ball even though the defense looked horrendous, Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels were diamonds in the rough. No sacks were recorded by the Packers but Clark had an excellent strip fumble and both were a force in stopping the Vikings’ run game. Mike Daniels may be our most talented player with Rodgers out and Kenny Clark may not be far behind. With a defense that has struggled all season and now an offense that will probably struggle, the team will have to rely heavily on Daniels and Clark to stop the run, pressure the quarterback, and even get more turnovers.

Things that made Quin mad:

Playcalling

There were many reasons the Packers were terrible besides Aaron Rodgers leaving early in the game. The most frustrating was the playcalling for Hundley’s offense. It was the usual as well such as the short flat passes that never worked. When they did do quick passes up field, it was successful. However, they gave up on that for no reason. They need Hundley to get the ball off quickly because the offensive line cannot do anything to protect the quarterback. Hundley was constantly pressured and he does not have the vision, awareness, and experience that Rodgers does to evade the blitz effortlessly.

Penalties

This game lacked any flow or momentum because both teams, especially the Packers, committed so many penalties. Eight penalties for 92 yards were committed by the Packers and that only killed themselves. This has also been a problem all year and now with Aaron Rodgers out, the last thing this team should be doing is shooting themselves in the foot. Do not help the other team because of unforced errors. The Vikings would have scored less than 23 points if their dead drives did not continue because of penalties. Now with Brett Hundley in and no Aaron Rodgers, offense being the best defense is the solution that will not work.