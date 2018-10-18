2018 Milwaukee Film Fest Preview

The Milwaukee Film Festival, now in its 10th year, picks up again tonight. Under the tutelage of the grand Oriental Theater, the festival is prepared again to host dynamic films, a number of which will take place at the Oriental.

The festival is sticking to its format of scheduled films and events across a two-week span, Oct. 18 – Nov. 1, put on by local filmmakers and its programs, such as Black Lens, Cine Sin Fronteras, and Cream City Cinema.

Last year’s programs brought special screenings and special guests to Cream City. Black Lens hosted a special 20th anniversary screening of the 1997 classic, Love Jones at the Oriental Theater, featuring a Q&A with the film’s star, Larenz Tate. This year is looking to provide that same excitement and exclusivity as actress DeWanda Wise, who recently starred as Nola Darling in the Netflix adaptation of Spike Lee’s cult classic debut, She’s Gotta Have It, will headline “A Conversation With DeWanda Wise,” a discussion on the show, film, women in film, black female representation in film, and popular culture.

There’s a host of screenings and post-screening events to attend. Atop the screenings this year is the opening night film, Science Fair, written and directed by Milwaukee native Cristina Costantini. The film, which has one more screening on Sunday, Oct. 21 after tonight’s opening, goes inside the STEM extravaganza where over 1,000 students worldwide gather at a science and technology fair for a grand prize. Following the opening night film at Oriental, is the opening night party at Good City Brewing. Your ticket to Science Fair serves as your ticket into the opening night party, or you can purchase general admission tickets to the party only. The opening night party will feature food and live music.

Amongst the other films and films that I want to see personally, include a riveting documentary film on the late Muhammad Ali, Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes directed by Robert S. Bader, which takes a look at the boxer’s numerous publicized appearances on The Dick Cavett Show during his career. There’s Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me., a documentary film on legendary showman Sammy Davis Jr. and his rise above the increasing racism and discrimination in show business during the 20th century. Also, Satan & Adam takes a look at the unlikely, yet dynamic blues duo of an Ivy League graduate and Mississippi blues musician who released a debut album until Mr. Satan’s sudden disappearance.

With so many subjects and genres, the festival is all up to you. For a complete schedule and info on how to purchase tickets, visit https://mkefilm.org