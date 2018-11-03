Women’s Basketball Wins Exhibition Contest Over Parkside, 84-69

The women’s basketball team won 84-69 in exhibition action against UW-Parkside on Thursday night at the Klotsche Center.

Four Panthers scored in double-figures to lead Milwaukee past Parkside. Freshman Megan Walstad led Milwaukee with 18 points and added a strong stat line of five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in her first night of collegiate action. Akaylah Hayes finished with a stat line of 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.

Freshman Sydney Levy added 14 points, and Ryaen Johnson added 11 points.

Brandi Bisping was just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

The team blowed by Parkside out of the gates and opened the game with a quick 7-2 lead. From there, the Panthers embarked on a scoring run of 25-6 to gain a double-digit lead in the first half.

The second half wasn’t any different, as the Panthers led by as many as 22. Bisping went for four straight to start the half.

Parkside led only once by one point. Alisha Murphy led Parkside with 13 points.

Milwaukee dominated in scoring shooting a solid 42 percent, in rebounds 49-30, and points in the paint 32-18.

The Panthers look ahead to the regular-season opener on Wednesday, Nov. 7 against Indiana on the road.