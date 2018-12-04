Travis Scott to perform at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Travis Scott is set to perform at the Fiserv Forum this Sunday, December 9.

Scott’s latest album Astroworld dropped this past August to critical and commercial acclaim, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. It was certified Gold in its first week and follows 2016’s Rodeo as Scott’s second #1 album. Scott launched his career by becoming notorious for his especially raucous live show. With his recent success, Scott ratcheted up the production value of his shows to match the intensity of the raw energy he brings. On his last run, The Bird’s Eye View tour, Scott performed atop a giant mechanical eagle. For Astroworld, he’s found new ways to bring the album to life.

UPDATE: Scott’s show is postponed and a new date is yet to be announced.

From the Fiserv Forum’s website:

“Due to technical production issues, the upcoming Travis Scott ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE tour, originally scheduled for December 9th, is being postponed to a later date. The rescheduled date will be announced shortly as part of Leg 2 of the ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE tour.”