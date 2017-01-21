Late action drama filled the UWM Panther Arena and it was Brock Stull who rose to the occasion, sinking a game-winning shot in the lane as time expired to push the Panthers over Cleveland State, 63-62. Milwaukee inbounded the ball with 12 seconds, … [Read More...]
Featured News
- UWM Student inspired to empower teens with speeches about struggles with mental illness and resilience
- Fire breaks out at Phi Sigma Kappa house
- Nick Viall: Familiar Face to UWM
- Students find relaxation and stress relief at Panther Pause
- Extensive array of campus initiatives hallmark Sportiello’s final State of the Students presentation
Featured Fringe
Sundara Karma – Album Review
- Camels, dolphins and nannies oh my! Meet some of the women from Nick Viall’s first Bachelor cocktail party
- Carrie Fischer: Mental Health and Addiction Activism Legacy
- January Books: Releases of YA fiction in 2017
- Becoming a Minimalist In The New Year
- Rogue One Review: A film that’s not just for the fans
Featured Sports
Stull’s game-winner sinks Cleveland State, 63-62
Panthers win big over Flames, 83-55
The Milwaukee women’s basketball team defeated the UIC Flames for the second time in this year’s Horizon League Conference last night at the Klotsche Center. The Panthers led most of the game by double digits and achieved a nearly 30 point … [Read More...]
Offensive edge powers Milwaukee over Norse, 68-58
The Milwaukee men’s basketball team returned to the Panther Arena last night from a road stretch in a matchup against Northern Kentucky. The Panthers found a surge on offense for their first victory in the 2016-2017 Horizon League Conference, … [Read More...]