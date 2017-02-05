The Panthers men's basketball team was unable to prevail through overtime Saturday afternoon against the UIC Flames, with the final score being 105-100. This is the fifth time that the Panthers have gone into overtime in this year’s conference. … [Read More...]
Featured News
- Student Association nominations open for Spring 2017 election
- The Legal Clinic: All you need is your I.D.
- Panthers welcomed back with exciting list of Winter Welcome Events
- UWM Student inspired to empower teens with speeches about struggles with mental illness and resilience
- Fire breaks out at Phi Sigma Kappa house
Featured Fringe
I Met My Husband Through OKCupid
Featured Sports
Panthers fall in OT to Flames, 105-100
Panthers fall to Oakland in OT, 79-70
Heartbreak struck yet again for the UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball team as they fell to Oakland in overtime 79-70, Sunday afternoon in Rochester, Michigan. The Panthers are now 4-6 in Horizon League play and 8-15 overall for the season. This is the … [Read More...]
Embiid-less Sixers knock off Bucks, 114-109
For the second time in just a span of a few games, the Bucks fell yet again to the Philadelphia 76ers at home, this time 114-109. Despite a massive effort from Greg Monroe who registered a season-high 28 points coupled with nine rebounds, … [Read More...]