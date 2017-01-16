The Milwaukee men’s basketball team returned to the Panther Arena last night from a road stretch in a matchup against Northern Kentucky. The Panthers found a surge on offense for their first victory in the 2016-2017 Horizon League Conference, … [Read More...]
Featured Fringe
Camels, dolphins and nannies oh my! Meet some of the women from Nick Viall’s first Bachelor cocktail party
Featured Sports
Offensive edge powers Milwaukee over Norse, 68-58
Panthers roll past Flames, 88-65
The Milwaukee women's basketball team kept rolling as they defeated UIC 88-65 Thursday evening at the UIC Pavilion. Four players registered in double figures for the Panthers and it proved to be more than enough to stop the Flames. Sierra … [Read More...]
Hot-shooting Wright State blows past Milwaukee, 69-51
When a team shoots 50 percent from the floor, it can be pretty difficult for an opponent to win -- and that is exactly what happened to the Milwaukee women's basketball team against Wright State. The game was even throughout the first period, but … [Read More...]