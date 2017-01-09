The Milwaukee women's basketball team kept rolling as they defeated UIC 88-65 Thursday evening at the UIC Pavilion. Four players registered in double figures for the Panthers and it proved to be more than enough to stop the Flames. Sierra … [Read More...]
Featured Fringe
Camels, dolphins and nannies oh my! Meet some of the women from Nick Viall’s first Bachelor cocktail party
Featured Sports
Panthers roll past Flames, 88-65
Hot-shooting Wright State blows past Milwaukee, 69-51
When a team shoots 50 percent from the floor, it can be pretty difficult for an opponent to win -- and that is exactly what happened to the Milwaukee women's basketball team against Wright State. The game was even throughout the first period, but … [Read More...]
Panthers fall in double-OT to Penguins, 88-87
It truly was a back-and-forth game, as 20 lead changes were featured but the Milwaukee men's basketball team was unable to get the final laugh against Youngstown State, as they fell in double-overtime 88-87. With three minutes in regulation, Brock … [Read More...]