Panthers fall in double-OT to Penguins, 88-87

It truly was a back-and-forth game, as 20 lead changes were featured but the Milwaukee men's basketball team was unable to get the final laugh against Youngstown State, as they fell in double-overtime 88-87. With three minutes in regulation, Brock … [Read More...]

Panther Baby Race set for January 14

Alright folks, it's time to tell your babies to get their game faces on and to begin their training now. Cue the Rocky music. The Milwaukee Athletics Department and Sendik's Food Market are inviting parents to register their crawling infants for the … [Read More...]