When a team shoots 50 percent from the floor, it can be pretty difficult for an opponent to win -- and that is exactly what happened to the Milwaukee women's basketball team against Wright State. The game was even throughout the first period, but … [Read More...]
Featured News
Featured Fringe
Featured Sports
It truly was a back-and-forth game, as 20 lead changes were featured but the Milwaukee men's basketball team was unable to get the final laugh against Youngstown State, as they fell in double-overtime 88-87. With three minutes in regulation, Brock … [Read More...]
Alright folks, it's time to tell your babies to get their game faces on and to begin their training now. Cue the Rocky music. The Milwaukee Athletics Department and Sendik's Food Market are inviting parents to register their crawling infants for the … [Read More...]