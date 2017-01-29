For the second time in just a span of a few games, the Bucks fell yet again to the Philadelphia 76ers at home, this time 114-109. Despite a massive effort from Greg Monroe who registered a season-high 28 points coupled with nine rebounds, … [Read More...]
Featured News
Featured Fringe
Slow Bullet and Many Rooms to play Milwaukee
Featured Sports
Embiid-less Sixers knock off Bucks, 114-109
Stull’s game-winner sinks Cleveland State, 63-62
Late action drama filled the UWM Panther Arena and it was Brock Stull who rose to the occasion, sinking a game-winning shot in the lane as time expired to push the Panthers over Cleveland State, 63-62. Milwaukee inbounded the ball with 12 seconds, … [Read More...]
Panthers win big over Flames, 83-55
The Milwaukee women’s basketball team defeated the UIC Flames for the second time in this year’s Horizon League Conference last night at the Klotsche Center. The Panthers led most of the game by double digits and achieved a nearly 30 point … [Read More...]