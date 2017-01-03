Fire breaks out at Phi Sigma Kappa house

A house fire has displaced seven UW-Milwaukee students who lived in a fraternity on Oakland Ave., a fire official said.

No one was inside the Phi Sigma Chi house when the fire broke out, but it has left several of the residences without a place to live.

The George Webb restaurant was not impacted by the fire that broke out around noon, which was confirmed by WISN 12.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage is still under investigation, according to fire officials.

Photo Credit: Steven Stojanovic