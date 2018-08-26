Bucks To Open Fiserv Forum For Open House and Summer Block Party

The Milwaukee Bucks will officially open the doors to the new Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Aug. 26 for an Open House and their Fourth Annual Summer Block Party from 11-6 p.m.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off at noon on the plaza outside of the arena featuring NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, owners Marc Lasry and Wes Edens, Bucks President Peter Feigin, Fiserv CEO Jeff Yabuki, Mayor Tom Barrett, Governor Scott Walker, Senator Herb Kohl, and a host of Bucks players and legends, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Open House will feature self-guided tours of the arena where the public can go inside the arena for the first time. Places to tour include the arena bowl, concession stands, and the suite level.

Sunday’s event will also feature the Bucks Fourth Annual Summer Block Party outside of the arena. The block party will feature interactive games, live music, and food.

The ceremony, open house, and block party are all free and open to the public. Attendees will need to sign up via the Bucks website and download a digital ticket to enter the event. For more information, visit https://www.nba.com/bucks/tickets/open-house-august-26th.